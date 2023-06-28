Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.48

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Himax Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Himax Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HIMX opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 66.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Stories

