Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Hersha Hospitality Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 55.3% per year over the last three years. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a payout ratio of -27.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of HT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 17,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,424. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.01.

HT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

