Hermez Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $175.47 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.80 or 0.00015949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $175.47 million and $189,937.53 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00018838 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013993 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,133.84 or 1.00065125 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.81474024 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $195,259.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

