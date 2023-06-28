Helen Stephens Group LLC Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $48.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

