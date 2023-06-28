Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $7.76 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS JMUB opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.