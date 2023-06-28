Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $23.37 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 12.1% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $23,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,111,000 after buying an additional 6,169,030 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,309,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,304,000 after buying an additional 4,893,013 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,005,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

