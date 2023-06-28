Helen Stephens Group LLC Buys 573 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

