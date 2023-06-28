Hedges Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 1.3% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, DMG Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 629,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,960. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

