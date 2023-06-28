Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:HTLFP)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of HTLFP opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $27.15.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

