Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:HTLFP)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance
Shares of HTLFP opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $27.15.
About Heartland Financial USA
