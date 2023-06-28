Head-To-Head Survey: Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) & Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY)

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) and Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Carl Zeiss Meditec and Gerresheimer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carl Zeiss Meditec 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gerresheimer 0 0 4 0 3.00

Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has a consensus target price of $167.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.09%. Gerresheimer has a consensus target price of $89.25, suggesting a potential downside of 25.78%. Given Carl Zeiss Meditec’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Carl Zeiss Meditec is more favorable than Gerresheimer.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carl Zeiss Meditec N/A N/A N/A $0.92 115.55 Gerresheimer N/A N/A N/A $2.27 52.97

This table compares Carl Zeiss Meditec and Gerresheimer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gerresheimer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carl Zeiss Meditec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Carl Zeiss Meditec and Gerresheimer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carl Zeiss Meditec N/A N/A N/A Gerresheimer N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Carl Zeiss Meditec pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Gerresheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Carl Zeiss Meditec pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gerresheimer pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gerresheimer is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Carl Zeiss Meditec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Gerresheimer shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gerresheimer beats Carl Zeiss Meditec on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

(Get Rating)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery. This segment also provides slit lamps, refractometers, tonometers, optical coherence tomography devices, and fundus cameras used for the examination of the retina in hospitals and practices; and equipment for functional diagnostics. In addition, this segment offers surgical microscopes, biometers, and phacoemulsification or vitrectomy devices; and intraocular lenses for cataract patients. The Microsurgery segment offers visualization solutions for invasive surgical treatments; and solutions in the area of ear, nose and throat, plastic and reconstructive, neuro, dental, and spinal surgeries. It serves physicians in various fields and hospitals. The company was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is a subsidiary of Carl Zeiss AG.

About Gerresheimer

(Get Rating)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms. It also provides diagnostic and medical devices comprising point-of-care tests, laboratory disposables, chemical and technical bottles, diagnostic and polymer vials, dropper bottles, PET bottles, and medical products comprising lancing devices, infusion sets, and disposable systems. In addition, the company offers cosmetic packaging solutions, such as moulded glass flacons and jars; tubular glass ampoules, droppers, and vials; and plastic packaging products, as well as pharmaceutical, laboratory, and regulatory affairs services. It offers its products to pharmacy chains, supermarkets, and wholesalers. The company serves pharma, biotech, diagnostics, medical technology, cosmetics, and food and beverage industries. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.