Head to Head Contrast: Oculus VisionTech (OVTZ) & The Competition

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) is one of 121 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Oculus VisionTech to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Oculus VisionTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Oculus VisionTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Oculus VisionTech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oculus VisionTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Oculus VisionTech Competitors 170 700 1116 5 2.48

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 83.03%. Given Oculus VisionTech’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oculus VisionTech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Oculus VisionTech and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oculus VisionTech N/A N/A -5.12 Oculus VisionTech Competitors $173.88 million -$22.54 million -54.11

Oculus VisionTech’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Oculus VisionTech. Oculus VisionTech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oculus VisionTech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oculus VisionTech N/A N/A N/A Oculus VisionTech Competitors -47.93% -80.97% -11.48%

Oculus VisionTech Company Profile

Oculus VisionTech, Inc., a development-stage technology company, focuses on cyber security, data privacy, and data protection solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection. The company was formerly known as USA Video Interactive Corp. and changed its name to Oculus VisionTech, Inc. in January 2012. Oculus VisionTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

