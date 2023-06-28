Head-To-Head Contrast: Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) and AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and AER Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -12.13% -68.63% -22.64% AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and AER Energy Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $42.33 million 1.56 -$15.61 million ($0.49) -8.24 AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

AER Energy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Flux Power and AER Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00 AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flux Power currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AER Energy Resources has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie pallet packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies and end-users, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

About AER Energy Resources

AER Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, managing, and operating oil and gas properties in North America. The company is also involved in the recycling of used motor oil; marketing of related fuel and energy products to users, suppliers, and recycler's; and real estate business. AER Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

