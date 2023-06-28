Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.67

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.67 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 44.49 ($0.57). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 45.90 ($0.58), with a volume of 547 shares.

Hansard Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 18.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The stock has a market cap of £63.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,105.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.71.

About Hansard Global

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

