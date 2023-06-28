Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Trading Down 4.6%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 159,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,653,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Grom Social Enterprises from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Grom Social Enterprises ( NASDAQ:GROM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 67.85% and a negative net margin of 279.84%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.

