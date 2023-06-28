Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Hits $4.49 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $533,115.13 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,523.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00286237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00759675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.00546551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00060287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

