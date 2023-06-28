Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a growth of 1,611.9% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Greenlane Stock Down 17.6 %

GNLN stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.14. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $49.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($6.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.80) by $5.40. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 95.25% and a negative net margin of 96.63%. The business had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenlane will post -14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlane

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Greenlane by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 71,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

About Greenlane



Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

