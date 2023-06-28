Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Gap Up to $56.99

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.99, but opened at $58.36. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares last traded at $58.36, with a volume of 168 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is -56.81%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

