Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.4%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 823,363 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 371.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 557,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 439,497 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 241.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 585,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 413,776 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,703,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Further Reading

