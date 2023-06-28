GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $7.65 Average Target Price from Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDRX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,415.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Rating

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.