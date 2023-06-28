Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.