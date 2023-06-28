Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GROY shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.85 price objective for the company. National Bankshares set a $2.85 price objective on Gold Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROY. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Royalty by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GROY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,934. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Stories

