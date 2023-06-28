Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 2,562 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,986,848 shares of company stock worth $15,646,275 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.76. The company had a trading volume of 245,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,670. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 111.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

