Godsey & Gibb Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $89.61. 295,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

