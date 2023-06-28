Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $21.91 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 2.6% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,835 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $300.89. 219,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The stock has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.62 and a 200 day moving average of $272.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

