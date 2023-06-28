Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $160,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 56,722 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 72,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. 469,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

