Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLIR) Stock Price Up 54.8%

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Rating) shares were up 54.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 2,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 15,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Globalink Investment Stock Up 20.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Globalink Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalink Investment by 56.8% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalink Investment during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Globalink Investment during the first quarter worth $25,000.

