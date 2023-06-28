Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 816.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance
QRMI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.1829 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.
Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF
About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.
