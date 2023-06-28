Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.72. 44,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 30,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Global X Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cannabis ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 5,250.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies related to cannabis, hemp & CBD. POTX was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

