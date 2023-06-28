Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 10,450,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 21,027,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

DNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,594,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,709,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,594,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,709,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $73,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,391,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,112,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 912,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,694 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

