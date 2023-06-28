Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.24). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.73%.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,014,000 after purchasing an additional 81,104 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,960,000 after purchasing an additional 951,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,424,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,802,000 after purchasing an additional 639,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,033,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

