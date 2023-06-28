GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.38

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and traded as low as $9.88. GeoPark shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 61,150 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $565.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

GeoPark Announces Dividend

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $182.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 265.35% and a net margin of 22.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in GeoPark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

(Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.