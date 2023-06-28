GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.38

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and traded as low as $9.88. GeoPark shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 61,150 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.
GeoPark Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $565.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.
GeoPark Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 14.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in GeoPark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
