Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of GIPR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,023. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.48%.

GIPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group cut Generation Income Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. 500.com reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

