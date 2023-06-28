Geegoopuzzle Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $793.21 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for $5.29 or 0.00017264 BTC on popular exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $793.21 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

