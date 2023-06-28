Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $99.81

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.81 and last traded at $99.81, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.81.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.24.

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with over 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments.

