GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $11.72

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $11.38. GDS shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 61,587 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $350.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.89 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. On average, research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,072,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,995,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after buying an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after buying an additional 407,742 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,891,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 13.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 210,458 shares during the period. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.