Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.12 million, a P/E ratio of 89.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Gambling.com Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 42,195 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its position in Gambling.com Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 107,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.