Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.
Gambling.com Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ GAMB opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.12 million, a P/E ratio of 89.83 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Gambling.com Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 42,195 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its position in Gambling.com Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 107,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Gambling.com Group from StockNews.com
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Five stocks we like better than Gambling.com Group
Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.