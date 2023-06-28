Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Galaxy Gaming stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. 10,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,963. Galaxy Gaming has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 million, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

