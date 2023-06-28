Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Gaming Price Performance
Shares of Galaxy Gaming stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. 10,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,963. Galaxy Gaming has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 million, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.
Galaxy Gaming Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free research report on Galaxy Gaming from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Gaming
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.