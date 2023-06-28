Fulton Financial Co. (FULT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Curtis J. Myers bought 15,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,601.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $117,651.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,440.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis J. Myers bought 15,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,601.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.