FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) to Issue Dividend of $0.51 on June 30th

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.507 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

About FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

