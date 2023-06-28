FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,680 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,212 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after buying an additional 1,262,443 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after buying an additional 1,180,517 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHG traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $75.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.56.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

