FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 223,926 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.