FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $740,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Intel by 1.9% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 913,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,835,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. 12,898,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,762,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

