Frax Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.00 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Frax has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $4.81 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Frax token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

