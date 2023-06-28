Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

BEN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. 276,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 282,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 90.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 363,559 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 166,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

