Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FORD opened at $0.98 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

