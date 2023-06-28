Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 115.85% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. The business had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 266,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

