ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 0.4% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,004,000 after buying an additional 584,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,779,000 after buying an additional 140,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.9 %

SO traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $70.47. 295,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

