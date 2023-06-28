ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.02.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.59. The firm has a market cap of $320.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

