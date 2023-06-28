Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc Plans Dividend of GBX 5.50 (LON:FTSV)

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (LON:FTSV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Stock Performance
Shares of LON FTSV remained flat at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.27. The company has a market cap of £1.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of -0.28. Foresight Solar & Technology VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 49.66 and a current ratio of 30.15.
Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Company Profile
